PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway.

Police say the man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

There are no arrests at this time.