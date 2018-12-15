Comments
The legally blind comedian is housed in a new state prison about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from his Philadelphia-area estate.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby won’t be out on bail while he appeals his sexual assault conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a request from Bill Cosby to be released on bail while he appeals his sexual assault conviction.
Officials did not elaborate on the decision.
In April, a jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.
Earlier this month, he filed an appeal for a new trial.
Cosby said Judge Steven O’Neill had a feud with a key pretrial witness, and let five other accusers testify.