Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby won’t be out on bail while he appeals his sexual assault conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a request from Bill Cosby to be released on bail while he appeals his sexual assault conviction.

Officials did not elaborate on the decision.

In April, a jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Earlier this month, he filed an appeal for a new trial.

Cosby said Judge Steven O’Neill had a feud with a key pretrial witness, and let five other accusers testify.