Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest Wawa in the world opened at 8 a.m. Friday in Old City. It’s a different kind of tourist attraction in the historic district of Philadelphia.

The Wawa is 11,500 square feet and is located at the corner of 6th and Chestnut Streets near Independence Hall.

There are some cool murals inside, highlighting all the history around it.

The first 200 customers received some special items in celebration.