PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This holiday season — and all year long — donations from people like you can make a difference in the lives of families in need. On Friday, dozens of Toyota Tundras rumbled through Philadelphia with one mission in mind — to haul away hunger.

More than 80 @Toyota pickup trucks are hauling 2,000 pounds of food each for @Philabundance pic.twitter.com/Z7H2vh047m — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 14, 2018

People from all over are coming together to help people put food on their plates and it’s a big collaborative effort involving Toyota, the anti-hunger group Philabundance, CBS3 and so many others.

A caravan of Toyota Tundra pickup trucks drove into a parking lot outside of Citizens Bank Park this morning, each hauling 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food that was donated. That food is then transferred to tractor-trailers for Philabundance, an organization dedicated to feeding those in need.

Some union organizations are among those doing the heavy lifting to transfer the food.

“These are people who fell on hard times through no fault of their own in many cases,” said Paul Muller, president of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.

Dozens of pickup trucks are lining parking lot P outside of @CitizenBankPark for Toyota’s 12th annual Haul Away Hunger event for @Philabundance pic.twitter.com/j5al7lTI7w — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 14, 2018

It was cold this morning but no one seemed to notice because they’re thankful they’re able to give back to so many families in such a big way.