PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting has left a teen in critical condition on Friday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of N. 5th Street in the Olney section of the city.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.