Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say more than half a million dollars spilled from an armored truck onto a New Jersey highway, and nearly $300,000 remains missing a day later.

East Rutherford police said Friday that two bags of cash fell from a Brink’s truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday. One had $140,000. The other carried $370,000.

Report: Johnson & Johnson Hid Findings Of Asbestos In Baby Powder For Decades

Police say the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical issue.

The swirling cash led drivers to stop their vehicles and hop out on the highway to gather the money. There were two car crashes as a result.

Police say Brink’s workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about another $11,000.

About $294,000 is still missing. Police ask anyone with video of the frenzy to contact them.

Pet Chihuahua Tries To Protect Owner In Pennsylvania Bear Attack

We have had several individuals contact ERPD & return money in this case. We would like to advise people if they have any money connected to this incident to contact ERPD at 201-438-0165 to make arrangements for its return with no charges filed. — East Rutherford Police (@ERutherfordPD) December 13, 2018

Police say if any individuals have money connected to the incident, to contact them at 201-438-0165 to make arrangements to turn it in with no charges filed.