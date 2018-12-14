Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After being identified as a source of an E. coli outbreak infecting romaine lettuce, the same California farm is now recalling cauliflower. Adam Brothers Farming in Santa Maria says the cauliflower, like the lettuce, “may be contaminated” with E. coli.

The cauliflower in question was harvested on Nov. 27 through 30, although no recalled products have tested positive for E. coli.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the farm.

Adam Brothers Farming released a statement on the recall Thursday.

“Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply. Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA. The recall involves produce harvested between November 27, 2018 and November 30, 2018, grown in particular fields. It does not involve all of Adam Bros. Farming, Inc.’s products,” the farm said.

The cauliflower was sold in 10 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The recall was sparked when sediment from a reservoir near the farm tested positive for E. coli. It’s possible water from the reservoir may have come in contact with some of the harvested products.