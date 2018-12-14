  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — David Letterman is calling Netflix home for another season.

Letterman’s Emmy-nominated series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” has been picked up for a second season, the streamer announced Friday.

The six-episode season will premiere in 2019, but no official date has been set.

It’s not yet known who will be seated across from the longtime television host, but if it’s debut season is any indication — there will be big names.

Letterman snagged interviews with George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay Z, former President Barack Obama and Howard Stern in Season 1. Letterman’s production company, Worldwide Pants, which produced the “Late Show with David Letterman,” is behind the production.

Letterman retired from his CBS late-night show in 2015 and was succeeded by Stephen Colbert.

