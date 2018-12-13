Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS Local) — The bustling Nashville International Airport came to brief standstill over the weekend as travelers took a moment to pay their respects to a flight full of children of fallen soldiers.

Hundreds of people were packed into the airport awaiting their flights Saturday when an airline attendant announced over a loudspeaker that a group of Gold Star children were boarding their American Airlines flight.

Everyone in the airport stopped as “The Star Spangled Banner,” was performed while soldiers stood giving the children a salute.

“Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country,” Jen Tringale wrote on Facebook. “To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling.”

The clip quickly went viral and racked up more than a million views by Tuesday morning.

The kids were being flown to Disney World on an all-expenses trip as part of the Snowball Express program sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“Each one of these children who are going on these airplanes have lost a parent in military services – either combat related or illness or unfortunately suicide sometimes. We wanna take care of these kids and make sure they know we don’t forget,” actor and director Gary Sinise told KCAL on Saturday.

About 1,700 people from 15 locations across the country boarded the Snowball Express on their way to a 5-night vacation in Orlando, Florida.