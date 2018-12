Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Portion of I-95 in New Castle County will be closed after a truck struck an overhead sign Thursday morning.

The Delaware Department of Transportation says the truck hit a sign on I-95 southbound, just north Churchmans Road.

Several lanes in the area will be closed while crews cleanup and make repairs.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.