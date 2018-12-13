Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study has revealed that the television will be the center of the debate over the Christmas holiday with family.

The sleep technology company Simba conducted the research.

Researchers say a study of 2,000 families revealed tempers are most likely to run high over which TV special or film to watch after Christmas dinner.

“Lots of factors can raise tensions at Christmas time,” said Steve Reid, CEO of Simba.

Other arguments that tend to flare up over the holiday will involve who gets which bedroom to stay in, who gets to host the family and who sits where around the table on the big day, the study reveals.

Three in 10 respondents said they believe they will have an argument over their Christmas stay with family. And over a third think Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a festive feud between friends and family.

Here are the top 12 feuds of Christmas: