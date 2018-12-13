Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Four students are facing multiple charges in connection with alleged hazing incidents involving the Schalick High School wrestling team. According to the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office, the students allegedly stripped down a victim in a shower area of the school, restrained and threatened to assault the victim with a broomstick.
Pittsgrove Township School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Hoopes says the incident involves both students and staff.
“Earlier this week, the District Administration became aware of certain events which apparently transpired in connection with the High School’s wrestling program. These events are the subject of an ongoing investigation by both the District and law enforcement officials,” said Hoopes.
The suspects have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing and other related charges.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who has any information with respect to this matter should contact the New Jersey State Police at 856-451-0101.
Why No rape charge?