BREAKING:Man Who Killed Teen In Chester County Road Rage Shooting Sentenced To 20 To 40 Years In Prison
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Four students are facing multiple charges in connection with alleged hazing incidents involving the Schalick High School wrestling team. According to the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office, the students allegedly stripped down a victim in a shower area of the school, restrained and threatened to assault the victim with a broomstick.

Pittsgrove Township School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Hoopes says the incident involves both students and staff.

“Earlier this week, the District Administration became aware of certain events which apparently transpired in connection with the High School’s wrestling program. These events are the subject of an ongoing investigation by both the District and law enforcement officials,” said Hoopes.

The suspects have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing and other related charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has any information with respect to this matter should contact the New Jersey State Police at 856-451-0101.

Comments
  1. Rich Ike Eichhorn says:
    December 13, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Why No rape charge?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s