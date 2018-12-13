BREAKING:Police: 4 Injured After Quadruple Shooting Inside Barbershop In Logan Section Of Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four men were injured after a masked gunman opened fire inside a barbershop in the Logan section of Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of N. Broad Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were both shot. They were transported to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. They were transported to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

“We found at least 22 spent shell casings inside the barbershop,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

It’s unknown at this time if the victims were customers or employees of the barbershop.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is only described as a man wearing a ski mask and all dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

