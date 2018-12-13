Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of committing multiple cell tower burglaries in Oldmans and Quinton Townships, Salem County.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video climbing a fence and entering the tower facility on Dec. 11 around 4 p.m. on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township. Police say he stole one of three security cameras. The suspect was then seen exiting the site in an older model red four-door vehicle.

Detectives are investigating cell tower thefts that occurred July 16 in Oldmans Township, Oct. 2 in Quinton Township and Oct. 8 and Nov. 27 in Oldmans Township, Salem County.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-769-0779.