Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Geminids Meteor Shower is an annual event that peaks this week, in particular tonight into Friday morning. The Geminids is an event that was first recorded in 1862.

During the peak of the shower, which is tonight around 2 a.m., you can see anywhere between 30 to 40 meteors per hour. Unfortunately, tonight in our area, we will not be seeing ideal viewing conditions with generally overcast skies for many places.

Where the clouds do break, it should be a good night to check things out as temperatures will hover in the seasonable range of the middle 30s for many of us.

The best place to see the shower tonight will likely be the Shore points while the worst will be in the Poconos where a few isolated snow showers are still possible, even through the overnight.

If getting up in the middle of the night isn’t your thing, you can try to catch a few early meteors right after sunset. Just make sure if you are trying to get a glimpse of the early-time meteors, to keep the moon at your back.

Happy meteor hunting everyone!