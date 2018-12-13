BREAKING:Man Who Killed Teen In Chester County Road Rage Shooting Sentenced To 20 To 40 Years In Prison
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a recent high school graduate during a road rage incident in Chester County has been sentenced. David Desper will be spending the next 20 to 40 years behind bars in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.

Desper, of Trainer, Delaware County, shot Roberson in the head in West Goshen Township last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger.

The emotional sentencing lasted several hours.

“In this case, the gravity of the offense and the impact are the most significant,” the judge said in handing down Desper’s sentence.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. countypa@gmail.com (@countypa1) says:
    December 13, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Here is a story that should say what America is about. READ http://www.dirtandmoredirt.com/index.php/news/962-lack-man-acquitted-of-killing-white-man-after-race-dispute (wherethenewsis com)

