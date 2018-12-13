Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a recent high school graduate during a road rage incident in Chester County has been sentenced. David Desper will be spending the next 20 to 40 years behind bars in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.
Desper, of Trainer, Delaware County, shot Roberson in the head in West Goshen Township last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger.
The emotional sentencing lasted several hours.
“In this case, the gravity of the offense and the impact are the most significant,” the judge said in handing down Desper’s sentence.
