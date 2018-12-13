Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students at the Coebourn Elementary School have been evacuated from the building due to a gas leak Thursday afternoon, police say. Officials reported the leak shortly after 2 p.m. at the school in Brookhaven.

It happened in the cafeteria of the elementary school.

Students were taken to the Brookhaven Municipal Building as a precaution.

“We will keep you advised whether the students will be dismissed from the center or return to the school,” school officials tweeted.

The fire marshall is investigating a fire alarm at Coebourn Elementary. There is no fire at the school. As a precaution, students have been evacuated to the community center. We will keep you advised whether the students will be dismissed from the center or return to the school. pic.twitter.com/05M7xFUQ6F — Penn-Delco SD (@PennDelco) December 13, 2018

PECO is on the scene working to fix the gas leak problem. There is no word on what caused the leak.