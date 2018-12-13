BREAKING:Eagles' Carson Wentz Reportedly Has Broken Back, Won't Play Sunday
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students at the Coebourn Elementary School have been evacuated from the building due to a gas leak Thursday afternoon, police say. Officials reported the leak shortly after 2 p.m. at the school in Brookhaven.

It happened in the cafeteria of the elementary school.

Students were taken to the Brookhaven Municipal Building as a precaution.

“We will keep you advised whether the students will be dismissed from the center or return to the school,” school officials tweeted.

PECO is on the scene working to fix the gas leak problem. There is no word on what caused the leak.

