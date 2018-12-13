Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For a long time, Santa Claus has been portrayed as an older man with a hefty build and big white beard but a new poll finds that some feel that Santa should be rebranded as a woman or gender neutral. After years of this image, Graphic Springs, a logo design company, surveyed hundreds to rebrand Santa and give him a more modern image.

The survey polled approximately 400 people from the United States and United Kingdom. Then, 4,000 people voted on the most popular version of the Santa they designed from the survey.

“Modern Santa” has tattoos, a stylishly-trimmed beard, skinny jeans, sneakers, and a hoverboard. He’s tech-savvy and looks like he could easily feature in GQ magazine.

A new survey found that over 27 percent of people asked would rebrand Santa Claus as a woman or gender-neutral.

Beyond the redesign, the survey asked the public, “If you could ‘rebrand’ Santa for modern society, what gender would he be?”

Nearly 11 percent of people said Santa should be female. Over 17 percent said he should be gender neutral.

Still, an overwhelming 72 percent believe Santa should be classified as a male.