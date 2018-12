Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could you give up your smartphone for a day?

Imagine ditching it for a whole year in exchange for $100,000. That’s the offer from Vitamin Water.

The company is looking for one person willing to trade in their smartphone for a regular old cell phone that only makes calls and sends texts.

If you make it six months, you’ll earn $10,000.

Staying smartphone-free for 365 days will earn you the full $100,000.

