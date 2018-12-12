  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Temple students are impacting the lives of young people with cerebral palsy. On Wednesday, the students delivered customized fittings to HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy in West Philadelphia.

The fittings are made from cardboard and have a host of uses. They’re designed to help students with mobility-related disabilities more fully accomplish routine tasks and allow them to take part in social activities.

“As occupational therapists, we focus holistically on the person, thinking about everything that would make their life better, quality of life more improved — it’s huge,” Temple student Katie Falo said. “Just because it’s not medically necessary doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have the best possible life you can and try to be as independent as you can.”

Thirty students received the fitted adaptations as part of the partnership between Temple University and HMS School.

