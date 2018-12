Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We still haven’t heard who will host The Oscars now that Kevin hart has turned down the gig. But we know of at least one volunteer!

Gritty says he’ll do it.

The beloved Flyers mascot offered his services for the 90th Academy Awards on Twitter Tuesday.

The Internet Agrees, It’s Time To Let Gritty Host The Oscars

That’s pretty convincing. But no word on whether The Academy is taking Gritty up on his offer.