PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is fighting the opioid epidemic by giving away free Narcan on Thursday.

The overdose-reversing drug will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you don’t have to give any personal information to get it.

“The life-saving medication naloxone is essential for all of us to have on hand, particularly if you have a loved one suffering from opioid-use disorder,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We want to ensure that through this opportunity for free naloxone, we can save more lives and get more Pennsylvanians into treatment. Keeping naloxone in your home, work or even in your car can make the difference between someone getting into treatment or dying from this disease.”

You can see all of the locations HERE.