LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in a home invasion in Bucks County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday at a home on the 20th block of Canal Street in Levittown.

Police say two suspects broke in and tied up three men.

The victims somehow got away and jumped from the second floor window to escape.

The home invaders are described as two men dressed in dark clothing.