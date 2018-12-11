Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – We’ve heard of talking in our sleep…but texting?!

According to researchers at Villanova, sleep texting is now a thing.

Experts surveyed 372 students to get a feel for their sleeping habits. Twenty five percent of them had sent or responded to a text while they were asleep.

The students said they did not remember using their phone, because sleep texting happens subconsciously.

Sleep texters apparently send messages that don’t make any sense.