PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating after they say a SEPTA bus was struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at 29th and Dauphin Streets in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police say a SEPTA Route 48 bus was struck by a stray bullet after shots were fired in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.