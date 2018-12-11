Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) – Santa’s little helpers don’t just wrap presents — they are helping to fix a big pothole in one Pennsylvania town.

After watching the little hole get bigger and bigger, some residents in Wilkes-Barre decided to get creative.

A woman decided to “plant” an artificial Christmas tree in the hole.

Soon after, another neighbor added a plastic Santa to go with the tree.

“She took a picture, next thing you know her phone was blowing up like crazy,” said neighbor Gary Muchler.

“We have a lot of comedians in the area that like to put trees in there. I think it’s funny, too,” said David Iskra with the Department of Public Works.

The neighbors’ creativity has paid off.

The city says the pothole will be patched up this week.