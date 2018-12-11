Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating at least 20 incidents of Christmas decoration thefts this season.

Egg Harbor Township police say in one incident, a bicycle was recovered after the suspects left it at the scene, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying one of the suspects captured on surveillance video.

It’s unclear how many thefts the pictured suspect may have committed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-652-1234.