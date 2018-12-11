Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two men who robbed separate Metro PCS stores in West Philadelphia within a week.

The first incident happened on Nov. 23 at the store on the 4400 block of Chestnut Street where two armed suspects took money and four iPhones.

The second incident happened at the Metro PCS store on the 700 block of South 52nd Street on Nov. 27. Philadelphia Police say the two armed suspects took cash from the registers and then fled north on 52nd Street.

No one was injured in either incident.

The suspects are described as two black males with thin to medium builds, and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. One suspect had a dollar sign tattoo under his right eye and tattoos on both hands.

If you have any information on these crimes you are asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215.686.TIPS (8477).