PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the holiday season ramps up, so do those work parties.

A new study has found that one in three office workers admit that they have done something they regret at their company party.

The study was conducted by research marketing firm OnePoll, commissioned by Evite and published on studyfinds.org.

Of the 2,000 workers polled, researchers say 40 percent of respondents say they’ve watched drama unfold by coworkers at the party.

The study also found that 35 percent of people have watched a quiet coworker shock everyone by being the life of the party.

And be careful when it comes to romance!

Thirty-seven percent of respondents say they’ve seen an office hookup at a holiday gathering.

“Anything can happen at an office holiday party, which is why it’s no surprise that the majority of employees look forward to it every year,” Julian Clark, Evite’s In-House Party Specialist tells Study Finds.

According to the study, 27 percent of those polled said they never miss the yearly company party.