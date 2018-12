Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A New Jersey woman got an early present this holiday season. Paula Stanton has her wedding ring back, nine years after she accidentally flushed it down her toilet.

‘The Shape Is A ‘J’ For Jesus’: Principal Bans Candy Canes, Christmas-Related Items From Classrooms

Stanton was sure the diamond-encrusted gold ring was lost forever after she noticed it wasn’t on her finger while she was cleaning her bathroom nearly a decade ago.

Luckily, a member of Somers Point’s public works department remembered Stanton mentioning the ring about three years ago.

Last month, Ted Gogol was doing maintenance work near a manhole about 400 feet from Stanton’s house. He tells the Press of Atlantic City he saw a shiny object sitting the mud.

Philadelphia Fraternal Order Of Police Treats Special-Needs Children To Breakfast With Santa

It turned out to be Stanton’s ring, and after boiling it in peroxide and lemon juice, she is wearing it again.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)