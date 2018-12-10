Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than a 100 firefighters continue to battle a five-alarm apartment fire in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of North 63rd Street just after 2 a.m. Monday.

There’s more than 100 firefighters battling flames at the Overbrook Garden Apt. building at 63rd and Jefferson Sts. but the fire is still very intense @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dflgaI8jAy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 10, 2018

Flames forced more than 50 people from their homes and hurt two firefighters. The firefighters’ injuries are said to be minor.

Flames from the #Overbrook fire look like it’s only impacting the top floors at this point but the fire is still going strong @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HMLqdWbUoQ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 10, 2018

Firefighters say battling the fire has been very difficult due to the bitter cold and wind conditions.

“A fire of this magnitude is always a challenge, the cold definitely complicates things,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “We’re still actually collecting people who evacuated the building, it’s a very large apartment building. Also, unfortunately parts of the building are starting to collapse so we are having to do evacuations at some of the adjacent structures that are around the apartment building.”

The roof of the apartment building looks likes it’s now collapsing in the thick of the flames @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5pIjL2ln33 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 10, 2018

The American Red Cross and Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management have opened a warming center at Commodore John Barry Elementary School at 5900 Race Street.

A warning station has opened about a mile from the burning fire @CBSPhilly https://t.co/3v7xQeE3G1 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 10, 2018

There have been no reports of anyone missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire has also affected trolley routes in the area: 63rd at Jefferson is closed.