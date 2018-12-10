Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than a 100 firefighters continue to battle a five-alarm apartment fire in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section.
Firefighters were called to the 900 block of North 63rd Street just after 2 a.m. Monday.
Flames forced more than 50 people from their homes and hurt two firefighters. The firefighters’ injuries are said to be minor.
Firefighters say battling the fire has been very difficult due to the bitter cold and wind conditions.
“A fire of this magnitude is always a challenge, the cold definitely complicates things,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “We’re still actually collecting people who evacuated the building, it’s a very large apartment building. Also, unfortunately parts of the building are starting to collapse so we are having to do evacuations at some of the adjacent structures that are around the apartment building.”
The American Red Cross and Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management have opened a warming center at Commodore John Barry Elementary School at 5900 Race Street.
There have been no reports of anyone missing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire has also affected trolley routes in the area: 63rd at Jefferson is closed.