PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Time Magazine has released its list of finalist for its 2018 person of the year. Since 1927, Time has identified a person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world.

The shortlist announced on Monday includes:

  • More than 2,000 families separated at the United States-Mexico border under a Trump Administration policy aimed at preventing illegal immigration.
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller who has investigated Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election as well as key figures involved in the Trump campaign.
  • Christine Blasey Ford who testified in front of senators in September against then-Supreme Court nominee and now judge Brett Kavanaugh accusing him of sexual assault when they were in college.
  • Vladimir Putin
  • Ryan Coogler
  • Jamal Khashoggi
  • March For Our Lives Activists
  • Moon Jae-in
  • Meghan Markle
  • Donald Trump

Notably absent from the list? The Flyers mascot, Gritty who took to Twitter last month showing interest in being a finalist.

Sorry Gritty!

