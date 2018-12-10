Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Time Magazine has released its list of finalist for its 2018 person of the year. Since 1927, Time has identified a person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world.

The shortlist announced on Monday includes:

More than 2,000 families separated at the United States-Mexico border under a Trump Administration policy aimed at preventing illegal immigration.

Special counsel Robert Mueller who has investigated Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election as well as key figures involved in the Trump campaign.

Christine Blasey Ford who testified in front of senators in September against then-Supreme Court nominee and now judge Brett Kavanaugh accusing him of sexual assault when they were in college.

Vladimir Putin

Ryan Coogler

Jamal Khashoggi

March For Our Lives Activists

Moon Jae-in

Meghan Markle

Donald Trump

Notably absent from the list? The Flyers mascot, Gritty who took to Twitter last month showing interest in being a finalist.

Sorry Gritty!