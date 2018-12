Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Breast cancer testing guidelines are 20 years out of date, according to a new study.

The current guidelines for genetic testing limit the number of women who can get tested and because of these restrictions, the tests miss as many patients with hereditary cancers as they find.

The result is– patients without genetic test results might not get the appropriate treatment for their cancer — which could be a matter of life or death.