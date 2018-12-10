Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – A Villanova woman is pleading for help in finding her missing husband after his car was found abandoned near the Schuylkill River last week.

Jill Turansky says her husband, 36-year-old Geoff Partridge, was last seen leaving his home in Villanova, around noon on Dec. 5.

Lower Merion Police found his 2009 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, near the Schuylkill River by River Road in Gladwyne, later that day. Turansky says the car door was open, and his keys and cell phone were inside.

Turansky says Patridge suffers from bipolar depression and from Lyme disease.

Patridge is 5-foot-8, and weighs around 150 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes, red hair and tattoos on his arms, legs, and torso. He was last seen wearing a beanie, a black and gray hoodie, black sweatpants and black boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police at 610-649-1000.