PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who stole 15 propane tanks from a Sunoco gas station on Friday evening. This happened on the 1100 block of Cottman Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m.

After the this initial theft, he was last seen going northbound on Lawndale Avenue.

In a second instance, the same man stole three propane tanks from a Rite Aid. That incident happened on the 7400 block of Oxford Avenue.

The suspect is described as a tall man of unknown race. He was wearing a white or tan hoodie and black pants.

He felt in a dark blue or black Ford F-150 pickup truck with black rims. Following the theft at Rite Aid, he fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

  1. neredenasilgidilir says:
    December 8, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Woow. Interesting.

