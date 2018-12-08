Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who stole 15 propane tanks from a Sunoco gas station on Friday evening. This happened on the 1100 block of Cottman Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m.
After the this initial theft, he was last seen going northbound on Lawndale Avenue.
In a second instance, the same man stole three propane tanks from a Rite Aid. That incident happened on the 7400 block of Oxford Avenue.
The suspect is described as a tall man of unknown race. He was wearing a white or tan hoodie and black pants.
He felt in a dark blue or black Ford F-150 pickup truck with black rims. Following the theft at Rite Aid, he fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
