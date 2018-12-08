  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some chicken products sold at ShopRite stores in New Jersey have been recalled because the products are misbranded and may contain allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The Amboy Group, a Woodbridge, New Jersey company, has recalled an undetermined amount of boneless and skinless chicken because the products may contain milk, egg, and soy, and the allergens are not listed on the product label.

The raw boneless and skinless chicken products were produced between Dec. 5, 2016 and Dec. 5, 2018.

The list of products recalled include:

• 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Italian Style Panko Breaded.”
• 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Sundried Tomato Panko Breaded.”
• 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Parmesan Panko Breaded.”
• 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Mustard Panko Breaded.”

00002 Officials Recall Some Chicken Products Sold At New Jersey ShopRite Stores

00001 Officials Recall Some Chicken Products Sold At New Jersey ShopRite Stores

chicken2 Officials Recall Some Chicken Products Sold At New Jersey ShopRite Stores

chicken Officials Recall Some Chicken Products Sold At New Jersey ShopRite Stores

The products establishment number found inside the USDA mark of inspection is “EST. P-33789.”

All items were shipped to retail locations in New Jersey.

A FSIS inspection agent discovered the problem on Dec. 5 while conducting a routine label verification.

There are no confirmed reports of reactions from consuming these products but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should to contact a healthcare provider.

Health officials urge anyone with these products in their refrigerators or freezers should throw them away or return them.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Logan McNamara, Controller of Amboy Group, LLC at 732-682-8329.

