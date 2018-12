Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBS) – Three people are recovering after their fishing boat struck a jetty off the New Jersey coast. The coast guard and firefighters responded to an alert for a vessel taking water in the Manasquan Inlet early Saturday morning.

They quickly removed three fishermen and a dog.

Temperatures at the time were in the low 20’s making the rescue more dangerous.