NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — One person was found dead inside a burning home in New Castle on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the blaze on the 1000 block of Old Forge Road in the Meadows of Wilton around 10 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found flames shooting from the two-story townhouse.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal office says firefighters found a victim inside the burning home.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim Saturday.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were no other injuries in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.