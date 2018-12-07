Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the third straight year, Philadelphia-based choir The Crossing has been nominated for a Grammy Award. The Crossing’s latest album, “Lansing McLoskey: Zealot Canticles” is nominated for a Best Choral Performance award, the Recording Academy announced Friday.

The Crossing won a Grammy in the same category in 2018.

“It is a humbling honor to be recognized by our colleagues three years in a row, and a testament to the commitment of the artists of The Crossing and the composers we work with to create new music,” conductor Donald Nally said. “This nomination is particularly special as the work addresses issues about fanaticism and radicalism that our very much our concern and a part of our national discourse. We’re grateful.”

“Zealot Canticles” is based on Nigerian Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka’s “Twelve Canticles for the Zeatlot.” The 20-track album features clarinets, a string quartet and a 24-voice choir.

The album was released in late September by Innova Recordings.

Other nominees include “Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes,” “Kastalsky: Memory Eternal,” “Rachmaninov: The Bells” and “Seven Words From The Cross.”

The 61st Grammy Awards air Feb. 10 on CBS3, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.