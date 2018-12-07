  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Temple University

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple Football’s Head Coach Geoff Collins is leaving the team to return home and coach at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft announced Friday. In his two years as coach, Collins led the Owls to two consecutive bowl games and an eight-win season in 2018.

“We wish Geoff, Jennifer and Astrid all the best in Atlanta and we thank them for their service to Temple University,” said Dr. Kraft in a statement. “While it is always difficult to lose a head coach, it is a testament to what we have built at Temple through our students, our fans, our alumni and our donors that we can continue to have success.”

President Trump To Attend Army-Navy Game In Philadelphia

Assistant head coach Ed Foley will coach the team during the Independence Bowl on Jan. 27.

Dr. Kraft says the school will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s