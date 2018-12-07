Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple Football’s Head Coach Geoff Collins is leaving the team to return home and coach at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft announced Friday. In his two years as coach, Collins led the Owls to two consecutive bowl games and an eight-win season in 2018.

“We wish Geoff, Jennifer and Astrid all the best in Atlanta and we thank them for their service to Temple University,” said Dr. Kraft in a statement. “While it is always difficult to lose a head coach, it is a testament to what we have built at Temple through our students, our fans, our alumni and our donors that we can continue to have success.”

Assistant head coach Ed Foley will coach the team during the Independence Bowl on Jan. 27.

Dr. Kraft says the school will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.