Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is pretty much equidistant from both West Point and the Naval Academy– so we’re a host city right in the middle. Caught in the middle, though, is one family in town for the game.

Army vs. Navy. It is a historical rivalry that has fueled the national competitive spirit since the cadets and midshipmen first faced off in 1890.

But for the Schroeder family from Missouri, this inter-service rivalry is pretty much brand new.

“Despite the fact that the girls love each other, this game is the one day when they are true competitors and they get to duke it out,” said Stephanie Schroeder.

Here’s the deal. Older daughter Abby is a midshipman at the Naval Academy. Her younger sister, Amelia, well, she’s a cadet at West Point.

In preparation for the big weekend in Philly, parents Phil and Stephanie have made sure to divide their loyalties right down the middle.

“Go Army, go Navy,” is how it works for parents Phil and Stacy, neither of whom have military backgrounds themselves.

“I’ve been following my sister all of my life and she’s a great role model but Army I was more interested in the Army,” said Amelia Schroeder.

“Honestly I was very proud of her again that was a big choice especially West Point. Not exactly not exactly an easy school,” Abby Schroeder said.

That sisterly support will take a brief pause for the big showdown.

The bottom line: the winners in Saturday’s game is already known–it’s these two proud parents.