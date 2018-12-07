**This image is for use with this specific article only.** The Cape Verde islands are situated off the west coast of Africa. Known for their music, culture and gorgeous beaches, they also have plenty of historical sites to explore, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cidade Velha, a 15th-century Portuguese outpost. Full Credit: Samuel Borges Photography/Shutterstock

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love photography and traveling your dream job may have just opened up. A family in the United Kingdom reached out to Perfocal.com, a website that connects people who need photographers with skilled professionals, seeking a lifestyle photographer to capture their family moments by traveling the world with them.

The best part? They’re willing to pay you over $90,000.

The position involves traveling outside of the United Kingdom for up to three months at a time.

The contract lasts for 12 months but is subject to an extension.

Trips include attending events like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, and diving in the Maldives, along with other extravagant trips.

The family will pay for travel, food and accommodation costs on top of your salary.

The position requires you to have at least five years of experience in this kind of photography and open to a full background check.