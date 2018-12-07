Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OHIO (CBS) – Ohio State University is making sure students are getting their fix of bacon during finals.

The university has a new vending machine that dispenses bacon for just $1.

The machine, which is located at Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences’ Animal Science lobby, dispenses ready-to-eat bacon from Sugardale Foods, Hormel Foods and Smithfield Foods.

The machine was reportedly installed by The Ohio Pork Council and will help fund the university’s meat science program.

The vending machine will be operating until Dec. 13.