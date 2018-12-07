Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philly tradition lives on as the annual festivities for the Army-Navy Game got underway Friday. Along with the roaring pep rally in Center City, the Army Cadets and Navy Midshipmen faced off on the Art Museum steps for the Rocky Run.

And then, they faced off in the ultimate tug-of-war near the New Jersey Battleship in Camden.

All of those events are just the run up to the 119th meeting between Army and Navy on the gridiron. The game is set for tomorrow at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Midshipmen will try to end a short Army winning streak in the series.

From the Art Museum steps to the Battleship New Jersey and in between, everyone is excited to renew America’s Game, being played in Philadelphia for the 88th time.

“Right now, this week it’s all about competition so we want to make sure they know Navy is first,” Lieutenant Kellie Hall said.

Cadets and Midshipmen competed throughout the day in The Patriot Games — a competition between branches.

It started with a workout — won by Army — that would rival Rocky’s.

Then, a pep rally at Liberty Place, hosted by CBS 3’s Leslie Van Arsdall, full of pageantry and pull-ups.

“I think we knew we had it,” Midshipmen 1st Class Scott Munson said. “We came back ahead and I saw them get good and tired so I knew we’d come back in the end.”

Army ended the physical competition winning the tug-of-war on Battleship New Jersey. The two know after this week, it’s back to being one team.

“Having served many years and oversees, we’re very close with the Navy and Air Force,” Colonel Mark Bieger said. “It’s the one day of the year we can come together and compete. We put the brotherhood aside before coming together as brothers and sisters and defend this great nation.”

Noted, but Lieutenant Hall wants to wait a few more hours.

“Well, honestly as a former Midshipmen, there’s nothing beat into you more than ‘beat Army,” she said. “You learn that on day one of the Naval Academy.”

The first game was played in Philadelphia, all the way back in 1899. The Midshipmen have dominated of late, winning 14 of the last 16. But Army has won the last two years.

You can watch the game on CBS3 at 3 p.m.