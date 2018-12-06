Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher José Álvarez from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Luis García, the club announced Thursday night.

Álvarez, 29, appeared in 76 games for the Angels last season, posting a 2.71 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched. He allowed only three home runs to the 261 batters he faced while holding left-handed hitters to a .206/.265/.338 slash line and right-handers to a .232/.321/.303 line.

A veteran of six major league seasons, Álvarez has a career 3.69 ERA over 284 combined appearances for the Detroit Tigers (2013) and Angels (2014-18). He was originally signed as an amateur free agent by the Boston Red Sox in 2005.

García, originally signed by the Phillies in 2013 as a minor league free agent.