PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – As 2018 comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to 2019!

You may see a lot more of this next color in the upcoming year.

“Living Coral” is the Pantone Color Institute’s “Color of the Year” for 2019.

The institute describes the shade as a “saturated orange with a golden undertone.”

“Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, vibrant yet mellow, Pantone 16-1546, Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment,” Pantone announced Wednesday.

“Living Coral” was picked after color experts searched the globe for color trends.

New Jersey-based Pantone picks a new color each year based on socioeconomic conditions, fashion trends, new technologies, as well as new trends in the realms of lifestyle, art, music, travel, and of course, social media.

