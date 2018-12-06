  • CBS 3On Air

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A new survey ranked the 50 states based on their Christmas spirit, and as it turns out New Jersey isn’t that jolly!

New Jersey came in 47 out of 50 in the states with most Christmas spirit.

It earned a “Grinch” sticker on the map, which was saved for the top ten “Grinchiest” states.

The rankings were based on online activity and area culture.

Pennsylvania was 11 on the list of states with most Christmas spirit.

Delaware finished at 35.

Alaska came in dead last, and Washington came in first.

