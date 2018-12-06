Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local heroes took center stage at the Phillies Charities, Inc. Holiday Giving Party on Thursday night. Phillies first basemen Rhys Hoskins and team manager Gabe Kaplar were among those in attendance, as was a name you might not so easily recognize: Brandon Holiday.

“I feel blessed. I feel grateful to go from being depressed to having a low self-image to 12 years later and six years after starting a nonprofit go from six participants to 150,” said Holiday.

After a series of illnesses, 10 heart attacks and the loss of his leg, former police officer Brandon Holiday is now the executive director of the Athletes with Disabilities Network Northeast. He was accompanied by his service dog Dyson.

“I got a grant from the Phillies, they are a great organization and they give so much back to the community and they are really going to help me help others,” said Holiday.

In the past year, Phillies Charities Inc. has awarded more than $2 million to local charitable organizations.

“I lost my mom to domestic violence about 13 years ago and I didn’t really think about helping those in an abusive situation,” said Bobby Dellapolla, a hero honoree.

But when he did, Dellapolla saw the Laurel House as an outlet. It’s a comprehensive domestic violence prevention organization. He’s one of the hero honorees who also works for the Phillies.

“The fact that my employer, the Phillies, is so supportive of me doing things outside of work in the community it says a lot about the kind of organization I work for,” says Dellapolla.

The event recognized those like Dellapolla to receive a Phillies Charities Grant and worked to inspire continued service.

“We are going to be thinking about our community and thinking about our teammates and I think that’s the spirit in which we celebrate tonight,” said Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler.