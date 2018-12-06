Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Customers descended on a Wawa In Chadds Ford to get their hands on a limited-edition beer created in a partnership with 2SP Brewing Company.

The Wawa, located at 721 Naamans Creek Rd., is releasing 50 cases on Thursday during a tapping event before the beer is officially released.

The brew combines Wawa’s reserve winter blend coffee and 2SP’s oatmeal stout. The beer has a “balanced sweetness to showcase the full range of flavors of the coffee.

Thursday’s tapping event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP so crucial at our Chadds Ford store, our only Pennsylvania store to sell beer,” said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. “We are both happy to call Delaware County our hometown and we’re excited to team up to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays.”

Cans of the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout will officially be available to purchase the week of Dec. 10 through Origlio beverage at neighborhood bars, bottle shops and distributors in the five Philadelphia county areas. It is extremely limited as only 1,000 cases will be available, officials say.