PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Anyone who has ever ridden a roller coaster knows the fear of losing something on the ride. That’s exactly what happened to Jon Anson.

It’s been almost four years since his wallet flew away on a roller coaster at Hersheypark.

He thought it was gone forever — until maintenance workers from the amusement park found the wallet and returned it.

The wallet still had some gift cards with money on them — which the Ansons used Sunday.